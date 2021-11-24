Recap: Seattle Sounders FC 0 (5), Real Salt Lake 0 (6)

Seattle Sounders FC outshot Real Salt Lake 21-0 through 120 minutes at Lumen Field on Tuesday night, yet fell one kick short in the penalty shootout as the visitors caused a dramatic upset in the final Round One matchup of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Goalkeeper David Ochoa was the hero for RSL, saving Kelyn Rowe's kick, the 11th of the shootout, before Justen Glad scored the winning kick with the help of a post and a kind bounce. RSL, the Western Conference's seventh seed, will now visit third-seeded Sporting Kansas City in the Conference Semifinals on Sunday (12 pm ET | ABC, ESPN Deportes).

The first half involved the Sounders doing all they could to involve Jordan Morris — in his first start since MLS Cup 2020 following a long journey back from a an ACL tear — yet with neither team getting a shot on goal. That included one incredible loud-noises sequence in the 15th minute, in which Morris, Brad Smith and Cristian Roldan all had shots blocked en route to RSL extinguishing that threat.

Though Morris was the most involved in Seattle's offense, Fredy Montero had a prime chance to get the Sounders on the scoreboard as halftime approached, but put his 36th-minute attempt wide of the target.

Seattle sought to change things up at the start of the second half by bringing Raul Ruidiaz on, and things got a little more positive for the hosts, with Nicolas Benezet managing the match's first shot on goal in the 47th minute. Morris also had a 50th-minute chance on a full-on Sounders attack pushing numbers forward, but chipped his shot well over the crossbar to leave the home fans wanting.

Then, in the 73rd minute, with still just the one shot on goal registered, Ruidiaz took a speculative shot from distance that RSL goalkeeper David Ochoa leapt for, grateful to see the potential opener rebound off where crossbar meets post.

The pattern continued as the game stretched into extra time. A 113rd-minute Roldan header, assisted by Lodeiro, that Ochoa was able to save, and then a 117th-minute handball shout in front of the RSL goal on Justen Glad that wasn't awarded.