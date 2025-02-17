Real Salt Lake 2025 Season Preview

2025 Schedule
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: Between Emeka Eneli and Braian Ojeda, they are a blender in central midfield and therefore generate a steady drip of transition opportunities – the lifeblood of any attack, no matter your game model. With Diego Luna (and hopefully Diogo Gonçalves) running the show this year, those opportunities should turn into goals no matter who is up top.
- Weakness: About that… Chicho Arango is now in San Jose and Elias Manoel is MIA. Forster Ajago? Ariath Piol? Axel Kei? It's not exactly murderer’s row, especially factoring in how unproven the wingers are as well.
Key Departures
- Chicho Arango: A club-record signing in 2023, Arango was traded to San Jose for $1.4 million GAM and a 2026 international roster spot. The Colombian striker finished sixth in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race last year.
- Gavin Beavers: The homegrown goalkeeper and US youth international exits with five clean sheets in 26 first-team appearances after being transferred to Danish Superliga side Brøndby IF.
- Matt Crooks: The veteran English attacker was transferred to EFL Championship side Hull City after one season in MLS.
- Anderson Julio: The Ecuadorian forward was traded to FC Dallas for up to $500k GAM after scoring 28 goals in 129 matches for the Claret-and-Cobalt.
- Marcelo Silva: The Uruguayan center back left RSL after eight seasons and nearly 150 matches played.
Key Signings
- Forster Ajago: The former Nashville SC striker was acquired in the 2024 MLS Re-Entry Draft.
- Rafael Cabral: Cabral projects as RSL's new goalkeeper. The former Brazil international has played over 450 professional matches.
- Kobi Henry: The 20-year-old US youth international center back arrives on loan from French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims.
- Sam Junqua: Junqua adds key depth at several back-line spots, arriving in the Julio trade with Dallas.
- Elias Manoel: RSL acquired the Brazilian No. 9 from the Red Bulls for $700k GAM and a host of SuperDraft picks.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Osvaldo Alonso: 12th in Western Conference
- Matt Doyle: 11th in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 12th in Western Conference
- Michele Giannone: 12th in Western Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 3rd in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 10th in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 14th in Western Conference
- Dax McCarty: 6th in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 7th in Western Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Pablo Mastroeni
- Stadium: America First Field
- Last year: 16W-7L-11T, 59 points, 3rd in Western Conference
- Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series