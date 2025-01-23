Real Salt Lake sign striker Ariath Piol

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Real Salt Lake have acquired striker Ariath Piol from Australian A-League side MacArthur FC, the club announced Thursday.
The 20-year-old signed a three-year contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.
Piol has four goals in 14 appearances with MacArthur since making his professional debut last year, including 3g/1a during the current A-League season.
"Ari is a talented young player with a bright future and a ton of potential," said chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid. "We are excited to see him grow with us for the next few years as another young attacker we can develop.
"We've seen and heard great things about Ari's ‘team-first’ attitude. His determined work rate is evident, and combined with a phenomenal skill set and the tools he has to bolster our attack, we are elated to welcome him to Utah."
Piol is RSL's second A-League-based signing in as many transfer windows, after winger Lachlan Brook joined from Western Sydney Wanderers FC last July.
"I've enjoyed my research of the club and I can’t wait to get on with the great group of players and staff that we’ve got," said Piol. "I’m excited to learn every day, and I'm looking forward to this upcoming season and how I can add my personality to the squad and help the team succeed."
Piol adds depth up top following the winter departures of Chicho Arango (trade to San Jose) and Anderson Julio (trade to FC Dallas). The club has also brought in striker Elias Manoel this offseason via an intra-league trade with the New York Red Bulls.
Real Salt Lake's 2025 campaign starts on Feb. 19 with a Concacaf Champions Cup clash at Costa Rican side Herediano. They begin their MLS slate on Feb. 22 at the San Jose Earthquakes (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
