Ranking which MLS players could go furthest at the World Cup

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter named nine MLSers (two apiece from Nashville and Seattle ) to his roster as they enter a tough Group B alongside with England, Iran and Wales.

There's a wide range of outcomes for the USMNT at this World Cup. It's not hard to envision a scenario where their inexperience (second-youngest team in Qatar) comes to light against more seasoned international opposition. There's also a world where their highly-touted collection of young talent comes together and gets them to the knockout stage.