Ranking the top 3 playoff teams by position

Even if Alan Pulido was still in recovery bay from his knee surgery, this attack collective would only drop one spot. That's because bookend terrors Johnny Russell and Daniel Salloi are so disruptive and fruitful that Sporting KC still put up 20 goals in the 13 games their snazzy DP striker missed this season. That's a goal rate that would have placed them 10th out of 27 teams. Pulido returned to training last week. That means absolute handful Khiry Shelton gets to come off the pine to work tiring defenders in circles, which just opens lanes for Russell and Salloi.