DC United part ways with Troy Lesesne

D.C. United have parted ways with head coach Troy Lesesne, the club announced Thursday. Assistant coach Zach Prince has also departed the club.
Academy director Kevin Flanagan has been named interim head coach. He joined the club's youth system in February.
The Black-and-Red will reportedly soon name René Weiler as their full-time head coach. He most recently led Swiss Super League side Servette FC.
"We want to thank Troy for his dedication over the last two seasons," said Ally Mackay, D.C. United's general manager and chief soccer officer. "After internal discussions, we have decided to part ways with Troy and go in a different direction as a club.
"Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately with a focus on identifying a leader who aligns with our club’s identity and long-term vision. This is a pivotal moment for D.C. United, and we are committed to making the right decision for the future of our team."
Lesesne's tenure
Lesesne joined D.C. ahead of the 2024 MLS season, replacing Wayne Rooney in the nation's capital after he served as interim head coach for the New York Red Bulls in 2023.
During Lesesne's first campaign, D.C. missed the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs on tiebreakers following a Decision Day loss. This season, they're 12th in the Eastern Conference and nine points below the postseason cutoff with 13 games remaining (19 points; 4W-10L-7D record).
Ultimately, Lesesne accumulated an 18W-26L-17D record across all competitions.
Core pieces
DP striker Christian Benteke highlights the Black-and-Red's roster. The former Belgian international won the Golden Boot presented by Audi in 2024 with 23 goals in 30 matches. This year, he has six goals in 14 games after missing time due to injury.
Other standouts include Guatemalan international defender Aaron Herrera and Australian international defender Kye Rowles. Former Brazil youth international Gabriel Pirani has 2g/3a this year.
Should D.C. look to make summer signings, the MLS Secondary Transfer Window runs from July 24 to Aug. 21.
The MLS originals last made the playoffs in 2019, a streak that could reach six years barring a late surge up the table.