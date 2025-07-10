DC United part ways with Troy Lesesne

D.C. United have parted ways with head coach Troy Lesesne, the club announced Thursday. Assistant coach Zach Prince has also departed the club.

Academy director Kevin Flanagan has been named interim head coach. He joined the club's youth system in February.

The Black-and-Red will reportedly soon name René Weiler as their full-time head coach. He most recently led Swiss Super League side Servette FC.

"We want to thank Troy for his dedication over the last two seasons," said Ally Mackay, D.C. United's general manager and chief soccer officer. "After internal discussions, we have decided to part ways with Troy and go in a different direction as a club.