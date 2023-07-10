Matchday

PRO: "Error was made" on New England Revolution no-goal vs. New York Red Bulls

23MLS_Ferrell_PRO
MLSsoccer staff

The Professional Referee Organization (PRO) acknowledged an "error was made" in Saturday’s Matchday 24 game between the New York Red Bulls and New England Revolution at Red Bull Arena.

New England defender Andrew Farrell’s would-be equalizer in the 93rd minute of the 2-1 defeat was incorrectly rescinded for offside following Video Review, according to PRO. After a Red Bull defender deflected Farrell’s shot, PRO said "the goal should have been allowed."

Had Farrell’s goal stood, New England were poised to earn a road draw at RBNY while playing down a man following Latif Blessing’s 60th-minute red card.

Disallowed Goal: A. Farrell, 90+3'

PRO’s full statement can be found below:

During the MLS match between New York Red Bulls and New England Revolution on July 8, an officiating error was made in the third minute of additional time at the end of the second half when the match officials incorrectly disallowed a goal.

A goal was scored by New England’s Andrew Farrell. New England’s Giacomo Vrioni was standing in an offside position between Farrell and the New York goalkeeper, Carlos Coronel. As the ball came close to New York’s Tom Barlow, he reached out and deflected the ball, causing Coronel to miss the ball as it went into the goal.

The VAR reviewed the angles and did not see the ball deflect and thought the goalkeeper was impacted by Vrioni in the offside position. He, therefore, recommended an on-field review. The referee, who also did not see this deflection, accepted the review and the goal was disallowed.

PRO acknowledges that an error was made, and the goal should have been allowed.

Speaking after the Eastern Conference showdown, Revolution head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena said "the goal should be allowed" and bemoaned how similar offside calls have impacted New England in 2023. Farrell also took to social media to voice his displeasure.

Following the defeat, New England remain third in the Eastern Conference standings. A draw would have put them level on 38 points with Nashville SC.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
New England Revolution Matchday

