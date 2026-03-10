Orlando City's Maxime Crépeau fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued three rulings after Matchday 3 of the 2026 season.
Maxime Crépeau fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Orlando City goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 16th minute of Orlando’s match against New York City FC on March 7.
Guilherme Biro fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Austin FC defender Guilherme Biro for failing to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner in the 25th minute of Austin’s match against Charlotte FC on March 7.
Tristan Blackmon fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Tristan Blackmon for violating the league’s policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 47th+ minute of Vancouver’s match against the Portland Timbers on March 7.