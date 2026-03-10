Seattle Sounders sign four players to contract extensions

"Danny and Osaze both showed last season that they can be impactful attacking players in our league. Rewarding players who have performed and committed themselves to the team is a priority for us, and we’re pleased to keep this group together as we continue building toward our goals.”

“Securing Nouhou, Alex, Danny and Osaze is an important step in maintaining continuity within our roster,” said general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel. “Nouhou and Alex have been core members of this group for years and understand the standard that comes with representing this club.

Nouhou, Roldan and De Rosario are under contract through the 2028-2029 season with options for 2029-2030.

Nouhou has spent a decade with the Sounders, with his 284 all-competition appearances ranking third in club history and the most of any defender. Roldan is in his ninth season with the club and has made over 200 career MLS appearances, contributing 4g/19a. Together, the pair have helped the club reach nine cup finals and win MLS Cup (2019), Concacaf Champions Cup (2022) and Leagues Cup 2025.

Musovski and De Rosario both experienced breakout seasons in 2025. Musovski added 21 goal contributions (16g/5a) in 34 regular-season and postseason matches. De Rosario scored five total goals for the Rave Green, including four in Leagues Cup play, after being signed from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Tacoma Defiance.

“These are four players that our staff trusts and values because of what they bring to the group every day,” head coach Brian Schmetzer said. “Nouhou and Alex have been part of a lot of success here and they set the tone with their competitiveness and commitment every day.

"Danny proved last season that he can deliver goals when the team needs them, and Osaze took a big step forward in his development and showed real confidence in front of goal. I’m excited to keep working with all four of them because they’ve earned these opportunities.”