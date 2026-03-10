Inter Miami & Nashville SC renew rivalry in Concacaf Champions Cup

If there’s one opponent that’s brought out the best in Inter Miami CF during the Lionel Messi era, it’s Nashville SC .

“Clearly, they’re an opponent that’s looking for revenge,” Miami head coach Javier Mascherano said before Leg 1 in Nashville.

Will the Herons continue this trend in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup ? We'll soon find out, beginning with Wednesday night’s Round-of-16 opener at GEODIS Park (7:30 pm ET | FS2, TUDN).

From their title-clinching win in Leagues Cup 2023 to their Round One Best-of-3 series victory in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs en route to their MLS Cup triumph , Miami have achieved some of their greatest successes at Nashville's expense.

“To be able to reach 900 goals is something crazy, something incredible from a player like no other,” Mascherano said of Messi’s latest chase for glory.

Should Messi make it 16 on Wednesday, he’d reach another milestone by scoring the 900th goal of his iconic career.

Miami have dominated Nashville since Messi’s transformative summer 2023 arrival, posting an 8W-1L-2D record across all competitions. The legendary Argentine No. 10 has been just as devastating, scoring 15 goals in 10 games against the Music City club.

Improved Nashville

However, Mascherano isn’t expecting an easy outing against a side that he considers much improved from the one Miami topped 4-0 last November to clinch a berth in the 2025 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

"You can learn lessons from history, but what I'd also say is history doesn't necessarily dictate what's gonna happen in the future," said Nashville head coach B.J. Callaghan, who's guided the club to an undefeated 4W-0L-1D record (all competitions) through their first five games of 2026.

"We're a different team this year; they're a different team this year. And so for us, we think we've been able to improve in certain areas with the group."

Most importantly, Nashville enhanced their attack by signing Cristian Espinoza via free agency. The Argentine winger and two-time MLS All-Star spent the past seven seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes.

Then, there are fellow star Designated Players Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar. Their chemistry remains ever-dangerous after leading Nashville to the 2025 US Open Cup title.