Power Rankings: Real Salt Lake reach summit

Pineda leaves after guiding an oft-injured Atlanta side to underlying numbers on par with LAFC, Cincinnati and RSL, and a point total on par with Chicago. There’s only so much you can do in this sport beyond creating more and better chances than your opponent time and time again. Whatever those things are, Atlanta haven't found a way to do them this year. It’s been incredibly disappointing.

Pineda is, most importantly, a good person and, in my personal opinion after covering this team the last few years, a good manager. But nothing went his way in Atlanta, even when he got everything right. Injuries and a mediocre roster derailed his first two seasons. Injuries and horrific finishing luck derailed his last. At some point, the club had to try something new. With reports that Giorgos Giakoumakis could be on his way to Cruz Azul, a lot of new is on the way for the Five Stripes again. We’ll see if they can finally find a way to get things right.