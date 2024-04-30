Power Rankings: Real Salt Lake keep climbing, Seattle Sounders continue slide

The Sounders were up 1-0 on D.C. United before a Stefan Frei red card changed the game. Through nine games, Seattle have two more points (six) than red cards (four).

Again, there’s reason to believe Seattle are going through a small sample size rough patch and they’ll regress to the mean eventually. But you can only fall behind for so long. Remember last year’s SKC side that basically needed to be the best team in the West for months just to make a Wild Card spot? They had six points through 11 games. Seattle have six through nine. They head to Philadelphia tonight and have a match with the Galaxy waiting for them on Sunday.