Power Rankings: Seattle Sounders, Portland Timbers enter top 10

With the top of the East pulling away, the goal for the Red Bulls the rest of the year is to stay in a home playoff spot and get hot at the right time. The next few weeks likely won’t be the right time. Emil Forsberg is out with an injury for at least the next month and John Tolkin is off to the Olympics. It’s going to be difficult to get points and stay ahead of New York City FC. Their 0-0 draw against Philly last weekend didn’t help much in that regard.