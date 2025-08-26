Power Rankings: Philadelphia Union regain Supporters' Shield lead

Charlotte haven’t lost since June 28 and haven’t drawn since July 5. They’ve moved all the way up to fourth in the East and seventh in the league. They probably aren’t going to win the Shield, but, uh, what if they just win out and end up on 65 points? Again, probably not. (Probably.) But…three of their final six are against teams well below the playoff line. Huge matchups with Inter Miami, New York City FC and Philadelphia (on Decision Day) are on deck.