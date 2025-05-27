Charlotte FC: Patrick Agyemang named Player of the Matchday

Patrick Agyemang delivered when Charlotte FC needed him most and was rewarded with the MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra award for Matchday 15.

The 24-year-old USMNT striker, named to Mauricio Pochettino's 27-man pre-Gold Cup roster last week, is also the club's second all-time leading scorer with 16 goals, trailing only Świderski’s 28.

In the process, Agyemang became just the second player in Charlotte FC history to record multiple multi-goal games, along with Karol Świderski.

Agyemang's five-minute brace (19', 24') helped Charlotte turn a one-goal deficit into a 3-2 win over the Columbus Crew . The result snapped the Crown's five-game losing skid while also ending the Crew's 11-match road unbeaten run, one of the longest streaks in league history.

This is Agyemang's first Player of the Matchday award and the fourth for Charlotte FC since their 2022 MLS debut. Previously, the club's most recent recipient was captain Ashley Westwood, who took home the honors on Matchday 26 of the 2024 season for his three-assist performance in a 3-1 win at FC Cincinnati.

Agyemang and Charlotte travel to face the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) before continuing their road trip with a battle north of the border against Toronto FC on Saturday (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).