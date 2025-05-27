Chicago Fire FC's Brian Gutiérrez fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 15 of the 2025 season.
Gutiérrez fined
In addition to his red card and subsequent one-match suspension, Chicago Fire FC midfielder Brian Gutiérrez has been fined for violent conduct in the 31st minute of Chicago’s match against New York City FC on May 25.
Gutiérrez has also been fined for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 32nd minute of the same match.
D'Avilla fined
Chicago Fire FC midfielder Dje D’Avilla has also been fined for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 84th minute of the match against New York City FC.
Insigne fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Toronto FC forward Lorenzo Insigne for violating the League’s policy regarding hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent during second-half stoppage time of Toronto’s match against Nashville SC on May 24.
Alba fined
Inter Miami CF defender Jordi Alba has been fined for violating the League’s policy regarding hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent in the 57th minute of Miami’s match against the Philadelphia Union on May 24.