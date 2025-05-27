LAFC legend Carlos Vela retires from professional soccer

LAFC legend Carlos Vela has announced his retirement from professional soccer following an incredible 19-year career for club and country.
One of the most decorated players in MLS history, Vela won the 2019 Landon Donovan MLS MVP award in record-breaking fashion by scoring the most single-season goals in league history (34). His 49 goal contributions from that campaign are also a league record.
The 36-year-old former Mexican international will remain with LAFC as the club’s first Black & Gold Ambassador. He will be celebrated at BMO Stadium during Noche de Carlos Vela on Sept. 21 vs. Real Salt Lake.
"Helping to build LAFC and winning trophies for the club is a highlight of my career," Vela said.
"This club means so much to me and my family, and I am proud of everything we have accomplished together with the great fans of Los Angeles. I am excited to begin this next chapter in my journey here in LA."
Foundational signing
Vela became LAFC's first signing when he was acquired as a Designated Player in August 2017 ahead of LAFC’s 2018 expansion season. He arrived after featuring across Europe for LaLiga side Real Sociedad, Premier League side Arsenal FC and more.
Vela ultimately helped the Black & Gold win four titles: the 2022 MLS Cup, the 2019 and 2022 Supporters’ Shields, and the 2024 US Open Cup. They also made two Concacaf Champions Cup finals (2020, '23).
Individually, Vela earned four MLS All-Star nods (2018-19, '21-22) and three MLS Best XI selections (2018-19, '22). He won the 2019 Golden Boot presented by Audi as well.
"From the beginning, Carlos has been more than just a player – he has been the heartbeat, the captain, and the face of LAFC," said co-president & general manager John Thorrington. "Carlos arrived in Los Angeles with a shared vision of building something truly special, and he delivered on that promise in every way. From unforgettable goals to historic victories, Carlos helped make LAFC what it is today.
"While his time on the pitch for LAFC comes to a close, we are thrilled to announce that Carlos will continue to be a part of the Black & Gold as an official ambassador for the club. In this new role, he will help us grow the LAFC brand, strengthen our connection with supporters, and continue to inspire the next generation of players."
Unmatched success
Additionally, Vela retires as LAFC's all-time leader in games played (152), minutes (11,194), goals (78) and assists (59).
He made his final appearance for the Black & Gold on Oct. 27, 2024, in an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs match vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Nicknamed El Rey, he re-signed with the team last September after being out of contract.
"On behalf of my fellow owners, I would like to express our gratitude for everything Carlos has done to help launch our club and establish the Black & Gold standard," said lead managing owner Bennett Rosenthal.
"Carlos’ leadership on and off the pitch as well as the grace and style his football brought to our fans will forever be ingrained in our hearts and memories. We are excited to have him continue his journey as part of the LAFC family and wish him the best as he continues on in his next chapter."
Internationally, Vela scored 19 goals in 72 caps for Mexico. He starred for El Tri at the 2010 and 2018 FIFA World Cups, and helped them win two Concacaf Gold Cup titles.
Throughout his club career, Vela played in over 550 matches after emerging at LIGA MX side Chivas de Guadalajara.