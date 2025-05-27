LAFC legend Carlos Vela retires from professional soccer

LAFC legend Carlos Vela has announced his retirement from professional soccer following an incredible 19-year career for club and country.

"This club means so much to me and my family, and I am proud of everything we have accomplished together with the great fans of Los Angeles. I am excited to begin this next chapter in my journey here in LA."

"Helping to build LAFC and winning trophies for the club is a highlight of my career," Vela said.

The 36-year-old former Mexican international will remain with LAFC as the club’s first Black & Gold Ambassador. He will be celebrated at BMO Stadium during Noche de Carlos Vela on Sept. 21 vs. Real Salt Lake .

One of the most decorated players in MLS history, Vela won the 2019 Landon Donovan MLS MVP award in record-breaking fashion by scoring the most single-season goals in league history (34). His 49 goal contributions from that campaign are also a league record.

Foundational signing

Vela became LAFC's first signing when he was acquired as a Designated Player in August 2017 ahead of LAFC’s 2018 expansion season. He arrived after featuring across Europe for LaLiga side Real Sociedad, Premier League side Arsenal FC and more.

Vela ultimately helped the Black & Gold win four titles: the 2022 MLS Cup, the 2019 and 2022 Supporters’ Shields, and the 2024 US Open Cup. They also made two Concacaf Champions Cup finals (2020, '23).

Individually, Vela earned four MLS All-Star nods (2018-19, '21-22) and three MLS Best XI selections (2018-19, '22). He won the 2019 Golden Boot presented by Audi as well.

"From the beginning, Carlos has been more than just a player – he has been the heartbeat, the captain, and the face of LAFC," said co-president & general manager John Thorrington. "Carlos arrived in Los Angeles with a shared vision of building something truly special, and he delivered on that promise in every way. From unforgettable goals to historic victories, Carlos helped make LAFC what it is today.