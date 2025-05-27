LAFC vs. Club América: Sell-out announced for FIFA Club World Cup playoff

General public tickets for Saturday's FIFA 2025 Club World Cup playoff between LAFC and LIGA MX powerhouse Club América at BMO Stadium have sold out, the world governing body announced Tuesday.
FIFA is offering verified resale options for fans hoping to attend the one-off match that will see the winner enter Group D alongside Chelsea (England), Flamengo (Brazil) and ES Tunis (Tunisia) while earning a guaranteed $9.55 million for participating in the Club World Cup.
The expanded, 32-team tournament runs from June 14 to July 13 across the United States and features an unprecedented $1 billion prize pool.
LAFC and Club América are vying for the spot vacated by Club León, who were disqualified from the tournament due to FIFA's multi-club ownership rules.
Should the Black & Gold win, they'll become the third MLS side at the Club World Cup alongside Seattle Sounders FC (2022 Concacaf Champions Cup winner) and Inter Miami CF (host nation spot).
How to watch & stream
- DAZN.com
When
- Saturday, May 31 | 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
Where
- BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California
LAFC were granted this opportunity as the 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup runners-up; head coach Steve Cherundolo's side fell 3-1 on aggregate to Club León during that two-legged final.
Fast forward two years and the Black & Gold remain among the Western Conference's top contenders. They're also carrying an eight-game unbeaten run (3W-0L-5D), most recently earning a 2-2 comeback draw at CF Montréal thanks to Olivier Giroud's rebound finish.
LAFC are led by Denis Bouanga, who has 10 goals in 20 appearances (all competitions) this season, rising homegrown Nathan Ordaz and midfielder Mark Delgado. Additional stars include Giroud and fellow legendary French FIFA World Cup winner Hugo Lloris.
Club América qualified for this playoff match as the top club in FIFA's Concacaf Club Rankings Index after the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. The Index grades all clubs and leagues throughout the confederation, awarding or deducting points based on results across the past four years.
Following a 34-point Clausura campaign, Las Águilas finished second in the LIGA MX table. However, Toluca denied their four-peat bid with a 2-0 victory in Sunday's Leg 2 finale.
USMNT winger and former FC Dallas homegrown Alex Zendejas, Real Madrid academy product Álvaro Fidalgo and longtime captain Henry Martín are among the standouts in América's star-studded lineup.