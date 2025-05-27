LAFC vs. Club América: Sell-out announced for FIFA Club World Cup playoff

General public tickets for Saturday's FIFA 2025 Club World Cup playoff between LAFC and LIGA MX powerhouse Club América at BMO Stadium have sold out, the world governing body announced Tuesday.

FIFA is offering verified resale options for fans hoping to attend the one-off match that will see the winner enter Group D alongside Chelsea (England), Flamengo (Brazil) and ES Tunis (Tunisia) while earning a guaranteed $9.55 million for participating in the Club World Cup.

The expanded, 32-team tournament runs from June 14 to July 13 across the United States and features an unprecedented $1 billion prize pool.

LAFC and Club América are vying for the spot vacated by Club León, who were disqualified from the tournament due to FIFA's multi-club ownership rules.