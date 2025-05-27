New York City FC sign homegrown forward Seymour Reid

New York City FC have signed homegrown forward Seymour Reid , the club announced Tuesday. He is under contract through 2029 with an option for 2030.

The 17-year-old Jamaica native originally signed an MLS NEXT Pro deal in January, with the intent to become a homegrown after the 2025 season. He will now join the first team with immediate effect.

"We are delighted to sign Seymour to a first team contract. We’ve all been impressed with his performances with New York City FC II this season and how he’s carried himself around the first team environment on a daily basis," said sporting director David Lee.