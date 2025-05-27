New York City FC sign homegrown forward Seymour Reid

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
New York City FC have signed homegrown forward Seymour Reid, the club announced Tuesday. He is under contract through 2029 with an option for 2030.
The 17-year-old Jamaica native originally signed an MLS NEXT Pro deal in January, with the intent to become a homegrown after the 2025 season. He will now join the first team with immediate effect.
"We are delighted to sign Seymour to a first team contract. We’ve all been impressed with his performances with New York City FC II this season and how he’s carried himself around the first team environment on a daily basis," said sporting director David Lee.
"We felt it was the right time to execute Seymour’s homegrown contract ahead of schedule as a reward for his development and production. This move also allows Seymour to be available for more MLS matches, giving us additional roster flexibility. Seymour is another strong example of the developmental pathway we have in place in New York City, and we’re excited to continue working with him to maximize his full potential."
Reid has featured twice for NYCFC's first team, including a substitute appearance against the Columbus Crew on March 22 that made him the youngest player in club history to debut.
With NYCFC II, Reid has scored seven goals in 11 matches this season.
"Signing a homegrown contract with New York City FC is an incredible feeling," said Reid. "Opportunities like this don’t come around often, and I’m really excited to get started.
"I’m looking forward to learning from the coaching staff and my teammates every day and continuing to develop my game. I can’t wait to play at home in front of our fans and compete for trophies for years to come."
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant