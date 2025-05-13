Power Rankings: Where does your team stand entering Rivalry Week?

Chicago took full advantage of whatever is going on in Atlanta and earned a 2-1 win that snapped a six-game winless streak and gave them their first home win of the Gregg Berhalter era. A win over the Five Stripes isn’t anything to write home about right now, but this is still a different kind of Fire team than we’ve seen the last few seasons. They have a clear understanding of how they want to play in a way Chicago teams haven’t had in a long time.