Sources: Philadelphia Union sign Hungary international Daniel Gazdag

The Philadelphia Union have completed the acquisition of attacking midfielder Daniel Gazdag from Hungarian side Honved, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. The deal will be in the region of $1.8 million, as first reported by Hungarian outlet Nemzeti Sport.

Gazdag, 25, is among the best players in Hungary's top division, where he had 13 goals and six assists in 30 appearances this year. He was the driving force behind the club avoiding relegation. He has 31 goals and 32 assists in 212 appearances with Honved, his boyhood club. Gazdag also has six caps with the national team.

The No. 10 will bolster Jim Curtin's attacking options after Brenden Aaronson's departure this winter. Anthony Fontana and Jamiro Monteiro have deputized the position so far this season.

There is no firm expectation on when Gazdag will be able to debut for Philly, given delays in the visa process and travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is also expected to be on Hungary's roster at this summer's UEFA European Championship, when they play Group F games against France, Germany and Portugal starting June 15. The Union have four more games before Gazdag would likely depart for international duty.