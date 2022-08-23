Power Rankings: New York Red Bulls, Nashville SC rebound in Week 26

It seems Nashville heard Dax McCarty loud and clear. Not only did they get three points, but they also got goals from three different players, only one of whom happened to be Hany Mukhtar. It’s a perfect result for Nashville and a much-needed one. Now they obviously have to keep it going, but their win this week is much closer to what we’ve expected from them all year. Maybe they really did turn the corner on Sunday. And if that’s the case, then they’re a serious contender to do damage in the playoffs.