Chicharito has roller-coaster ride in wild draw vs. Seattle Sounders

The substitution

Things wouldn't stay so rosy for the hosts, as the Sounders mounted a furious second-half comeback that saw Kelyn Rowe cut the lead in half in the 53rd minute before Raul Ruidiaz equalized just past the hour mark. With the match still tied 2-2, Hernandez was subbed from the contest with 20 minutes plus stoppage time still on the clock, and judging by his reaction, he was none too pleased with the exit.