Power Rankings: Minnesota, Red Bulls make giant leaps after Weeks 17 & 18

The Portland Timbers have taken eight points from their last four games. That’s a two-point per-game pace. And after their 2-2 comeback draw on the road at Nashville, I’m convinced that’s the pace they’ll maintain for the rest of the season. Not because of the numbers or Jaroslaw Niezgoda or their roster in general. But because this is just what the Timbers do. And the quicker we all accept that, the better off we’ll all be. Trust me, you don’t want to be the person who’s shocked when they earn a home playoff spot by the end of the season. You will be the only one. And we will laugh at you.