Power Rankings: LA Galaxy gain momentum, LAFC stumble before El Tráfico

No matter what he goes on to do from here, 18-year-old rising star David Martínez had a game he’ll never forget. After subbing on in the 63rd minute, the Venezuelan international put LAFC up 2-1 on Colorado in the 76th minute, earned a yellow card two minutes later, and then picked up his second yellow seven minutes after that. Twenty-two remarkable minutes that will live in our minds for the rest of the year.