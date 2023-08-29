Power Rankings: Houston, Miami & Philadelphia make big jumps

SKC clobbered San Jose on Saturday. It’s enough (for now) to keep their playoff hopes alive, but there’s still a long way to go. They’ve played at least one more game than every team they’re chasing and are going to need some help to catch up. Their final eight games are far from gentle too. St. Louis twice, Inter Miami (likely sans Messi at least), Nashville, Houston, RSL, and two critical six-pointers against Minnesota are on the way.