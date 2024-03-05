Power ranking MLS teams in 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup

Twenty-two matches have already transpired in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup , after an opening round in which 11 clubs from across the region were eliminated (condolences, St. Louis CITY SC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC ).

The impending Round of 16 will show us a great deal about who are contenders and pretenders, while also serving up some delectably intriguing narratives. So, let's explore MLS teams that remain in the hunt and analyze their prospects for a deep run – factoring in roster strength, tournament experience, current form, upcoming opponents and the shape of their path through the bracket.

Yet, in many ways, the business end of North America’s continental championship begins in earnest this week as the Columbus Crew , Inter Miami CF and three other top-seeded sides enter the fray.

Leg 1: March 7 at Nashville SC - 9 pm ET

March 7 at Nashville SC - 9 pm ET Leg 2: March 13 vs. Nashville SC - 8:15 pm ET

“Our biggest dream is coming!” reads one tagline in Inter Miami's promotional materials for their inaugural Champions Cup campaign, one of several signs the Herons are all in on another cup capture. Storming to the Leagues Cup title last August after the sensational arrivals of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba is what earned them this place in CCC, and they sail into Thursday’s first leg vs. Nashville SC – the team they beat on PKs in last year's dramatic Leagues Cup final – on a 2W-0L-1D start to league play.

As you’ve probably already noticed, Messi and friends haven’t been shy about proclaiming their intent to win every piece of hardware within reach this year. Granted, some of us still harbor doubts about their capacity to dominate the domestic scene week after week over a regular-season marathon in which their veteran stars will inevitably miss matches. Given the talent and big-game bonafides of their leading lights, though, who’s really ready to bet against them in a knockout scenario?

Here, Liga MX powers like Club América and Tigres UANL might well raise their hands. And an equally difficult test will await Miami if they advance to the quarterfinals, where they’d meet the winner of the CF Monterrey vs. FC Cincinnati series. For now, though, Miami are marked favorites against listless Nashville.

Something to watch: Gerardo “Tata” Martino has hinted at a need to rotate his squad imminently. With so many veteran legs to manage, do the Herons take a cagey approach to Leg 1 in the Music City before a weekend visit from CF Montréal?