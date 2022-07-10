Portland Timbers silence “rival's court” by spoiling Seattle Sounders' party

“It’s huge, especially to play against that crowd," Timbers goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic said of the result. "There were a lot of people and it was the first time for me to play against so many fans. It’s a nice feeling here when you make them quiet."

It ended just as uniquely , in a historic 3-0 Portland Timbers victory over their hated rivals before 47,772 fans at Lumen Field during Heineken Rivalry Week.

2 - The home team has won only two of the last 15 regular season matches between @TimbersFC and @SoundersFC (D3 L10). Hospitable. pic.twitter.com/qc1K6n0B2A

Jaroslaw Niezgoda ’s 24th-minute opener came definitively against the run of play. Ivacic made an important early save on Nicolas Lodeiro , the Sounders believed they should have had a penalty when Lodeiro tangled with Josecarlos Van Rankin , and Raul Ruidiaz struck the left post just before halftime.

The Timbers still sit a point beneath the Western Conference's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line, as do the Sounders after both clubs began their respective league seasons slowly. And the score may have flattered the visitors in some respects.

"When you come here, the fans make you understand that you’re on the rival's court," Timbers manager Giovanni Savarese said afterward. "You can feel the stadium. It was extra sweet that we were able to get a good win. I think the game built up in a way that pushed us to be a little bit more emotional. I’m extremely proud of what we have achieved. The players, the way they play, their unity, how they fought to win, how we found the goals. All around the guys did a phenomenal job."

But Portland’s largest-ever MLS margin of victory at their northern neighbors and seventh consecutive regular-season match earning points in Seattle (5W-0L-2D run) will certainly help the healing process.

Seattle may be the first-ever CCL champs from MLS, and Portland may still be trying to overcome the disappointment of the heartbreak of losing on penalties at home in MLS Cup 2021 vs. New York City FC .

But Seattle defender Jackson Ragen’s ejection for his second bookable offense moments into the second half changed the encounter. By the time Santiago Moreno converted from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute and Dairon Asprilla added another on the counter in the 85th minute, Portland were worthy winners and holders of a five-match unbeaten run (3W-0L-2D).

"We know how important this game is for the city, the fans, the club, for us as players," said midfielder Diego Chara. "The chance to come here to play and score the goals that we scored I think feels great right now.”

As sweet as it was for all the Rose City faithful, it was maybe more so for Ivacic.

His only other appearance in this rivalry came in a 6-2 loss at Providence Park, where the Sounders stomped all over Portland on their home turf.