Portland Timbers clinch Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

The Portland Timbers are in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the second straight season, thanks to other Matchday 38 results.

With one match left, Portland are seventh in the Western Conference (44 points; 11W-11L-11D). They're looking to stay above the Wild Card line and go directly to a Round One Best-of-3 Series.

This is Portland's ninth postseason appearance overall. They won MLS Cup in 2015 and fell short in the 2018 and 2021 finals.

Star players

Antony leads the Timbers with 14 goal contributions (7g/7a), while striker Kevin Kelsy has seven goals and No. 10 David Da Costa has a team-high eight assists. Kelsy and Da Costa were both offseason signings.

David Ayala is a key cog in the Timbers' midfield, New Zealand international Finn Surman anchors the backline, and Canadian goalkeepers Maxime Crépeau and James Pantemis have split time.

Portland acquired midfielders Kristoffer Velde and Matías Rojas this summer, giving head coach Phil Neville's squad a boost after Santiago Moreno was transferred to Brazilian top-flight side Fluminense.