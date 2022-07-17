Playoffs return? Chicago Fire FC believe it's "within striking distance"

Rather quietly, Chicago Fire FC have won four of their last seven games and moved within three points of the Eastern Conference’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line – at least before Sunday’s seven-game slate concludes Week 21.

Head coach Ezra Hendrickson believes the 12th-place Fire can keep climbing a jam-packed table.

“Now we're there, within striking distance,” the first-year boss said. “Once we get over that line, which I think we will, we just have to maintain this type of performance. Stick within the game plan and we'll be fine, we'll be successful. And they believe in that. They believe when we talk to them and when we tell them, and they believe in what it is that we're doing.”

Consistency is the next step for Chicago, who last weekend lost 3-2 to the Columbus Crew after allowing three unanswered second-half goals. It was a deflating result that could have seriously derailed the club, but they dug deep and found a response.