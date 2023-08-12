Philadelphia Union "won't be scared": Leagues Cup semifinal vs. Messi secured

The Philadelphia Union – already short their leader in goal contributions, Dániel Gazdag , and their captain, Alejandro Bedoya (both due to injury) – could ill-afford to lose top scorer Julián Carranza in the 81st minute while chasing a winner against Querétaro FC in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals.

But that’s exactly what happened. Carranza, according to head coach Jim Curtin, “reached for a ball and then felt something in his lower hamstring” and required a sub.

After leading from the 10th minute to the 65th off a goal from midfielder Jesús Bueno (Querétaro’s Ángel Sepúlveda equalized in the second half), Philadelphia suddenly found themselves dangerously close to PKs – a proverbial toss-up – heading towards the final whistle.

Survive and advance

Enter Chris Donovan, the 68th overall pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft out of Philadelphia’s Drexel University who was waived before ascending in MLS NEXT Pro.

In true Philly underdog style, Donovan seized his moment. In the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time, the speedy striker made great use of teammate Kai Wagner’s service into the box and smashed home Friday night’s 2-1 winner at Subaru Park, sending the Union to the Leagues Cup semifinals, where they’ll host Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF on Tuesday evening (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

“For Chris to run and time that movement there close to offside, but you have to play right on that line there, he did a good job,” said Curtin after the match. “That's a striker's goal. Run hard at the near post and trust that the ball will be there.”

Outside of the game-winner and the collective mental fortitude needed to snag it, Curtin didn’t see a lot of positives in his team's performance on the night. But he’ll take the win anyway.

“We didn't play good. We didn't create a lot. … So again, it's a good lesson. You let the team hang around. They're professionals. The 5-1 game, you knew it wouldn't look like that,” said Curtin, referencing the Union’s dominant win over Querétaro in the group stage.