Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1

When the Philadelphia Union (No. 4) host the New England Revolution (No. 5) Saturday evening, two Eastern Conference contenders formally begin the Round One Best-of-3 portion of the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

If a Round One Best-of-3 series match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner (no extra time). Big picture, teams are chasing a berth in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.

The first team to two victories in the new Round One Best-of-3 series advances to the Conference Semifinals, meaning New England are guaranteed to host Philadelphia on Nov. 8 for Game 2. If necessary, Game 3 is set for Nov. 12 back at Subaru Park.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake remains among the very best in the league between the posts, an X-factor that can always prove crucial come playoff time.

Philadelphia aren't entering the postseason in top form, grinding out draws in six of seven matches before falling 2-1 to this same Revs team on Decision Day. Even so, their roster features plenty of proven match-winners with big-game experience: fullback Kai Wagner , midfielder Dániel Gazdag and striker Julián Carranza are names to circle.

Coming off a dominant 67-point campaign that saw them fall painstakingly short in MLS Cup 2022, the Union didn't quite replicate those lofty heights but still earned a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference. That's a testament to the consistency they've achieved in recent years under head coach Jim Curtin and sporting director Ernst Tanner.

Seed: 5th in Eastern Conference

55 points (15W-9L-10D)

At times, it's been a turbulent season for the Revs. Head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena resigned in early September, and the club went from being a Supporters' Shield challenger to the East's No. 5 seed under interim coach Clint Peay. Goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík, ostensibly their Djordje Petrovic replacement (near-$20 million transfer to Chelsea in late August), is also yet to play.

But Carles Gil, New England's captain and the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, remains the unquestioned engine for this group. He again carried the load in 2023 via 11 goals and 15 assists in 32 appearances, able to change a game at any moment.