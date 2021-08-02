Philadelphia Union's Jamiro Monteiro in transfer talks, reveals Jim Curtin

Jamiro Monteiro appears to be closing in on an exit from the Philadelphia Union.

Speaking after their 1-1 draw with Chicago Fire FC on Sunday, head coach Jim Curtin revealed that their sole Designated Player is in transfer talks to leave the reigning Supporters’ Shield winners. Monteiro wasn’t in the gameday roster for the home match.

“Jamiro's in transfer talks right now,” Curtin told media. “I hope you guys can respect that, [it’s] all I can say about the matter for now. That's kind of where that one's at.”

Monteiro’s agent told Nick Fishman of the Philly Soccer Page that European sides Anderlecht and Feyenoord are among the possible destinations, while a Brazilian club and Western Conference MLS team also have interest. The 27-year-old, who has represented Cape Verde internationally, is from the Netherlands.

Sources told MLSsoccer.com that discord has been brewing with the Union and Monteiro for some time, though transfer talks hadn't come particularly close until now. An additional report from Jonathan Tannenwald of The Philadelphia Inquirer said that family considerations amid the COVID-19 pandemic are factoring in. Travel restrictions have made visits and time together difficult to arrange.

In Monteiro's last appearance, the club's 1-1 draw with Inter Miami CF last week, he was visibly frustrated at being subbed out in the second half. Should he move imminently, his next club will be his fifth since 2017.

The midfielder originally joined Philadelphia on loan during the 2019 season from Ligue 1 side Metz, then was permanently acquired for a $2 million fee ahead of the 2020 campaign. He’s a rangy, dynamic midfielder who can play in the No. 8 or No. 10 roles. Monteiro has nine goals and 19 assists in 63 games (59 starts) for the club.