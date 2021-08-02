Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union's Jamiro Monteiro in transfer talks, reveals Jim Curtin

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Jamiro Monteiro

Jamiro Monteiro appears to be closing in on an exit from the Philadelphia Union.

Speaking after their 1-1 draw with Chicago Fire FC on Sunday, head coach Jim Curtin revealed that their sole Designated Player is in transfer talks to leave the reigning Supporters’ Shield winners. Monteiro wasn’t in the gameday roster for the home match.

“Jamiro's in transfer talks right now,” Curtin told media. “I hope you guys can respect that, [it’s] all I can say about the matter for now. That's kind of where that one's at.”

Monteiro’s agent told Nick Fishman of the Philly Soccer Page that European sides Anderlecht and Feyenoord are among the possible destinations, while a Brazilian club and Western Conference MLS team also have interest. The 27-year-old, who has represented Cape Verde internationally, is from the Netherlands.

Sources told MLSsoccer.com that discord has been brewing with the Union and Monteiro for some time, though transfer talks hadn't come particularly close until now. An additional report from Jonathan Tannenwald of The Philadelphia Inquirer said that family considerations amid the COVID-19 pandemic are factoring in. Travel restrictions have made visits and time together difficult to arrange.

In Monteiro's last appearance, the club's 1-1 draw with Inter Miami CF last week, he was visibly frustrated at being subbed out in the second half. Should he move imminently, his next club will be his fifth since 2017.

The midfielder originally joined Philadelphia on loan during the 2019 season from Ligue 1 side Metz, then was permanently acquired for a $2 million fee ahead of the 2020 campaign. He’s a rangy, dynamic midfielder who can play in the No. 8 or No. 10 roles. Monteiro has nine goals and 19 assists in 63 games (59 starts) for the club.

Without Monteiro, the Union will likely lean on Hungarian international Daniel Gazdag as a No. 10. Anthony Fontana can also play there, though has missed time in concussion protocol. Philadelphia are finalizing a deal to acquire Brazilian attacker Mattheus Davo and while they see him primarily as a second forward, he could perhaps play as a No. 10 as well. Young homegrowns Quinn Sullivan (17) and Paxten Aaronson (17) can also figure into the rotation.

Philadelphia sit fifth in the Eastern Conference standings and are approaching an Aug. 12 Concacaf Champions League semifinal game (first leg) against Liga MX side Club America. They’re the last MLS team left standing in the continental competition.

Transfer Tracker Philadelphia Union Jamiro Monteiro MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Advertising

Related Stories

Inter Miami send Matias Pellegrini on loan to Estudiantes
Orlando sign Adam Grinwis as Brandon Austin returns to Tottenham
Vancouver Whitecaps sign Scottish midfielder Ryan Gauld to Designated Player deal

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 16
Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 16
Inter Miami send Matias Pellegrini on loan to Estudiantes
Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami send Matias Pellegrini on loan to Estudiantes
Philadelphia Union's Jamiro Monteiro in transfer talks, reveals Jim Curtin
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Philadelphia Union's Jamiro Monteiro in transfer talks, reveals Jim Curtin
Revolution stars Turner, Buchanan earn major 2021 Gold Cup awards
Gold Cup

Revolution stars Turner, Buchanan earn major 2021 Gold Cup awards
Three takeaways from the USMNT's thrilling extra-time Gold Cup Final win over Mexico
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Three takeaways from the USMNT's thrilling extra-time Gold Cup Final win over Mexico
USMNT player ratings: Robinson, Acosta star in Gold Cup Final takedown of Mexico
Voices: Greg Seltzer

USMNT player ratings: Robinson, Acosta star in Gold Cup Final takedown of Mexico
More News
Video
Video
All the top moments from week 16
4:24

All the top moments from week 16
GOLAZOS in All Shapes and Sizes! Vote for your favorite Goal of the Week!
1:30

GOLAZOS in All Shapes and Sizes! Vote for your favorite Goal of the Week!
Club & Country Postgame Show - Gold Cup Final
58:38

Club & Country Postgame Show - Gold Cup Final
USA vs. Mexico - Game Highlights
4:12

USA vs. Mexico - Game Highlights
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.