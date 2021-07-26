MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Philadelphia Union finalizing signing of South American pair

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

The Philadelphia Union are finalizing deals to acquire Brazilian forward Matheus Davo from Corinthians and Venezuelan midfielder Jesus Bueno from Deportivo Lara in separate moves, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.

Davo would arrive on loan until the end of the year via a nominal fee, and the Union hold a purchase option as part of the deal. Bueno will be acquired on a permanent deal.

Marcelo Braga of Globo first reported the club's chase of Davo, while Mario Sanchez of Mundo es un Balon first reported Philly’s talks for Bueno.

Davo, 21, is eligible to join as a U-22 Initiative signing, though the Union haven't finalized their salary/roster cap plan for the acquisition. The versatile attacker had two goals and three assists in 1,000 minutes in Brazil's Serie B this year while on loan with Guarani FC. Philly view him as a second forward, someone who can play alongside Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos or Cory Burke. Hungarian international Daniel Gazdag, who was acquired in May from Honved, can also play that role.

Bueno, 22, is a midfielder who can play as a No. 6 or No. 8, giving head coach Jim Curtin further options in the midfield. Bueno is the club's captain and has made 76 appearances with Deportivo. He's yet to make his senior international debut, but has represented Venezuela at the youth national team level. Philadelphia also have La Vinotinto defensive midfielder Jose Martinez in a key role.

The Union, defending Supporters' Shield champions, currently sit fourth in the Eastern Conference with 24 points after 16 matches.

