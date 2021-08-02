Recap: Philadelphia Union 1, Chicago Fire FC 1

An early goal from Przemyslaw Frankowski was canceled out by a Kai Wagner free kick later in the first half, but Chicago Fire FC held on with 10 men for over an hour, including extensive second-half stoppage time, for a 1-1 road result against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Sunday evening.

The Union put the pressure on in the early moments of the match, with Cory Burke looking lively and positive after returning from a Gold Cup run that ended with a quarterfinal loss against the U.S. But then, perhaps against the run of play, Boris Sekulic had a clearance fall to him, and was able to put some set-piece-style magic on a diagonal ball into Frankowski. The Polish winger did the rest, putting his head on it and getting it past an unlucky Andre Blake, also recently arrived from Gold Cup duty with the Reggae Boyz.

But the match turned on a wild series of events just after the half-hour mark. Burke, in pursuit of a leading pass from Alejandro Bedoya, battled with Fire center back Wyatt Omsberg only for their coming together to send Burke into goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth, leaving all three worse for wear atop the box.

After Video Review, the referee determined it was a red-card-worthy foul on Omsberg, who was sent off. On the ensuing free kick, the Fire set up a wall with Fabian Herbers lying behind it, yet Union left back Wagner whizzed it under the jumping Fire players as Herbers rolled away, sealing an equalizer both clubs’ fans won’t soon forget.

Wagner later very nearly got a second goal before the end of the half, curling a shot from the left flank in stoppage time that evaded Shuttleworth but glanced off the crossbar.

Burke would start the second half pushing forward and engineering chances against the 10-man Fire, hinting a second Union goal was on the way. Daniel Gazdag, also pressuring the Fire defense throughout the match from literally the first minute of the match, had a prime chance in the 52nd minute, but his close-range header went just wide of the post.

Both managers then employed a bit of substitution chess, with the Union bringing on Ilsinho for just his first home appearance in more than three months, while the Fire opted for Robert Beric, making his 16th appearance of the season but only his second as a replacement. In the 77th minute, it looked like the Ilsinho sub might have paid dividends when Wagner found him unmarked at the far post with a pass, but the super-sub couldn't get enough control on his one-touch attempt at goal.