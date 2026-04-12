Philadelphia Union find "joy and relief" from first win of 2026

The wait is over.
With a 2-1 win over CF Montréal on Saturday afternoon at Stade Saputo, the Philadelphia Union ended their six-game losing streak to start the 2026 MLS season.
It was a long time coming for head coach Bradley Carnell's side, which won the 2025 Supporters' Shield with a league-best 66 points during the regular season.
"Today was the performance of a team, and I'm really happy for them," said Carnell postgame.
"We're in a tough moment as a club, as players and coaches and staff and everyone. But it shows what it means now, going down to the locker room and seeing the joy and relief on faces. I know it's only three points, but it's a step in the right direction."
Second-half goals from center back Japhet Sery Larsen and midfielder Jesús Bueno paced Philadelphia in the comeback result, responding after Iván Jaime opened the scoring for Montréal in the 23rd minute.
Add in four saves from goalkeeper Andre Blake, plus an expected goals (xG) margin of 1.8-0.8, and the Union spoiled Montréal's first home match of the year.
"We've been close for so many games now, and we finally got one over the hump," Carnell said.
Philadelphia's breakthrough follows an offseason of change, with key contributors Kai Wagner, Jakob Glesnes, Tai Baribo and Mikael Uhre all moving to new clubs within MLS or abroad.
That roster turnover has caused Carnell to search for his first-choice XI, and contributed to an early exit from the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
But with three points secured, the Union have a building block to draw inspiration from. They'll look to keep the good vibes going next Saturday when they host D.C. United at Subaru Park (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
"It's only three points and it's only a game," said Carnell, the 2025 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year.
"Now we have to build a level of consistency and challenge ourselves to start winning the game in the week. I felt this game was won on Tuesday and Wednesday's training practice."