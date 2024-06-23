Peru vs. Canada: How to watch, stream Copa América Group A game

Canada's Copa América campaign resumes Tuesday evening when facing Peru at Sporting Kansas City's Children's Mercy Park, marking both nations' second of three Group A fixtures.
How to watch & stream
- USA: FS1, TUDN, UniMas
- Canada: TSN
When
- Tuesday, June 25 | 6 pm ET/3 pm PT
Where
- Children's Mercy Park | Kansas City, Kansas
Canada opened Group A play with a 2-0 defeat against Argentina, while Peru held Chile to a 0-0 draw. The top two teams per group make the knockout stages.
This US-based, expanded Copa América features 10 Conmebol sides and six Concacaf qualifiers. Teams are chasing a spot in the July 14 final, held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Peru settled for a 0-0 draw with Chile on Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas – a game in which four MLS players saw action.
Orlando City SC goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, Orlando midfielder Wilder Cartagena and Portland Timbers defender Miguel Araujo all started and went the distance. Meanwhile, Atlanta United defender Luis Abram came off the bench for former New York City FC standout Alex Callens.
La Bicolor are chasing an 11th straight trip to the Copa América knockouts, memorably finishing as the runner-up to Brazil in the 2019 tournament. However, Jorge Fossati's side is last in Conmebol World Cup qualifiers and transitioning generations.
Canada made their Copa América debut Thursday evening, losing 2-0 to defending champions Argentina at Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi set up second-half goals from Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez, souring a six-save night from Portland Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau.
Aside from Crépeau, Colorado Rapids center back Moise Bombito impressed for the CanMNT and Nashville SC winger Jacob Shaffelburg was lively off the bench. They're three of 14 MLS representatives on Canada's 26-man roster, which is captained by Vancouver Whitecaps FC homegrown product and Bayern Munich superstar Alphonso Davies.
Can Canada get their first win under new head coach Jesse Marsch? The former CF Montréal and New York Red Bulls boss took over in mid-May.