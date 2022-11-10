Patrice Bernier's Canada roster predictions for 2022 World Cup

Now, the awkward part about this World Cup is the fall/winter timing. Injuries are front and center for everyone, so a few guys on the bubble might work their way in by necessity. And Canada still have two more friendlies, this Friday against Bahrain and on Nov. 17 against Japan. Fingers crossed they get through those unscathed.

The big question on everyone’s mind is who Herdman will call in. So I’ve put on my manager hat and predicted 26 roster spots.

Les Rouges have a difficult draw in Group F: Belgium (Nov. 23), Croatia (Nov. 27) and Morocco (Dec. 1). But after topping the Concacaf Octagonal , it’s not like they’re squeaking into the tournament. If the chips fall right, this Canada squad could make some noise in the weeks ahead.

After the country’s 36-year absence from the greatest sporting event in the world, head coach John Herdman’s team will soon step foot in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

Hasal had his first year as a No. 1 in Vancouver , but he's a bit young and unproven in some ways. He'll grow into the conversation for the 2026 cycle and clearly has talent. Maybe the same with Jonathan Sirois, who’s been on loan from Montréal to CPL side Valour FC and impressed.

You saw in the World Cup qualifiers, especially against the U.S . and Mexico , Borjan made key saves that helped Canada get results. He was focused to make the one or two game-changing plays needed to keep the confidence in the group. I expect the same in a tough Group F.

Make no mistake: The No. 1 shirt belongs to Borjan. The last few years, especially since Herdman took over, you can see his focus and concentration have reached new heights. The quality was there, it was simply there more consistently.

This group seemed all but locked in, then LAFC ’s Maxime Crépeau suffered a broken leg in MLS Cup last weekend. I see Pantemis now stepping into the equation, and don’t forget he was the third goalkeeper until last winter. That leaves St. Clair , who’s coming off a strong season with Minnesota , as the No. 2 and Pantemis in the No. 3 spot.

DEFENDERS (8)

Sam Adekugbe (Hatayspor)

Derek Cornelius (Panetolikos)

Doneil Henry (Unattached)

Alistair Johnston (CF Montréal)

Richie Laryea (Toronto FC)

Kamal Miller (CF Montréal)

Steven Vitoria (Chaves)

Joel Waterman (CF Montréal)

Especially if Herdman sticks with a band of three, it’s Johnston, Vitoria and Miller. They've been mainstays for this team. They've played the majority of the qualifiers and in September, too. They're not just on the roster, but the three starters based on what Herdman wants to do tactically.

Scott Kennedy's long-term injury absence opens an interesting situation. Waterman, for me, is the one who should slot into that center-back position. He was probably an outsider looking in, but now he's more sure of being on that final roster.

Henry has been part of the group, and Herdman has mentioned that he possesses a physically dominant and athletic profile – it’s something different than others in the pool. Even if this past season wasn't the greatest for him for both LAFC and Toronto, Herdman can count on Henry to demonstrate leadership, too, even though he's not a regular starter.

Then at fullback, it's an interesting position not with the players as much, but the way Herdman wants to go about things. Maybe sometimes it's more offensive-minded or having the top talent out there – pulling someone like Tajon Buchanan and Alphonso Davies a bit deeper depending on matchups.

Either way, Adekugbe is the mainstay who's written in pen into that XI. He’s been so good at left back in Turkey’s top flight.

Laryea, if you talked about one year ago, he was a no-brainer. I would have told you for sure Richie is there because he was playing very well at TFC, he played significant minutes in qualifiers. But in the last year, having gone to Nottingham Forest and back, he got fewer minutes and then returned to Toronto on loan. I believe he makes the team, definitely. But is he in the starting XI like in the past? It's not as clear.

MISSED THE CUT

Zachary Brault-Guillard (CF Montréal)

Raheem Edwards (LA Galaxy)

Lucas MacNaughton (Toronto FC)

Last year was great for Brault-Guillard, but his minutes diminishing have caused him to probably lose a roster spot for Qatar. He's an outsider looking in, despite getting called in before during the cycle.