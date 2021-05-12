Panic-button ratings: Which surprise early strugglers should be worried?

The issues in Minnesota are all very clear. The heart of defense remains stiff without Ike Opara and Bakaye Dibassy, while standout wide backs Chase Gasper and Romain Metanire are standing out for the wrong reasons this year. The Loons have barely been able to carve out good looks for new striker Ramon Abila, and nobody else can shoot straight (through four rounds, the Loons are by far the worst team in MLS at putting shots on frame). Just when it looked like they were pulling out of the early nose dive, three late and annoying leaks against the Rapids snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. They need a win streak, stat, and Bebelo Reynoso can't do it all by himself.