Which early season surprise team is for real?

One might normally temper early expectations because spanking new clubs often have depth issues, but Austin FC have already shown that they run more than 11 deep. One might normally also shy away from predicting success for a club with no scary striker in the squad, but then Claudio Reyna does still have one big money shot left in the holster. And while I'm not ready to proclaim them a playoff team in what is shaping up to be a rock 'em sock 'em Western Conference, it's not to soon to say that nobody should be surprised if they are. In fact, they might be the team on this list I have the most faith in right now.