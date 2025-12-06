Match Reaction

Inter Miami set MLS Cup Playoffs record for goals scored

MLSsoccer staff

Inter Miami CF's attack was historic during the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Herons scored a postseason record 20 goals en route to their first MLS Cup presented by Audi title, secured via Saturday's 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Chase Stadium.

The previous record was set by LA Galaxy (18) in 2024.

Most goals scored in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

  1. Inter Miami CF, 20 (2025)
  2. LA Galaxy, 18 (2024)
  3. Toronto FC, 17 (2016)

How Miami reached 20 goals

Lionel Messi led the Herons with a playoff record 15 goal contributions (6g/9a), while Tadeo Allende's nine goals were the most in a single MLS postseason.

This all came during the club's MLS-record 58th game of the year across all competitions.

Inter Miami also end the year with a record 101 combined regular-season and postseason goals – the most during a single MLS campaign.

  • Round One Best-of-3 Series: Miami scored eight goals as they eliminated Nashville SC in Round One, capped by a 4-0 win in Game 3.
  • Eastern Conference Semifinal: Led by 1g/3a from Messi, the Herons advanced past FC Cincinnati with a 4-0 road rout.
  • Eastern Conference Final: Knowing a win would see them host MLS Cup, Miami cruised to a 5-1 victory over New York City FC.
  • MLS Cup pres. by Audi: Messi had two assists and Rodrigo De Paul scored the game-winner as Miami lifted the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy over Vancouver with a 3-1 result.
