Inter Miami set MLS Cup Playoffs record for goals scored

Inter Miami CF 's attack was historic during the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The previous record was set by LA Galaxy (18) in 2024.

The Herons scored a postseason record 20 goals en route to their first MLS Cup presented by Audi title, secured via Saturday's 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Chase Stadium.

How Miami reached 20 goals

Lionel Messi led the Herons with a playoff record 15 goal contributions (6g/9a), while Tadeo Allende's nine goals were the most in a single MLS postseason.

This all came during the club's MLS-record 58th game of the year across all competitions.