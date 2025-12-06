Inter Miami set MLS Cup Playoffs record for goals scored

Inter Miami CF's attack was historic during the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
The Herons scored a postseason record 20 goals en route to their first MLS Cup presented by Audi title, secured via Saturday's 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Chase Stadium.
The previous record was set by LA Galaxy (18) in 2024.
Most goals scored in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs
- Inter Miami CF, 20 (2025)
- LA Galaxy, 18 (2024)
- Toronto FC, 17 (2016)
How Miami reached 20 goals
Lionel Messi led the Herons with a playoff record 15 goal contributions (6g/9a), while Tadeo Allende's nine goals were the most in a single MLS postseason.
This all came during the club's MLS-record 58th game of the year across all competitions.
Inter Miami also end the year with a record 101 combined regular-season and postseason goals – the most during a single MLS campaign.
- Round One Best-of-3 Series: Miami scored eight goals as they eliminated Nashville SC in Round One, capped by a 4-0 win in Game 3.
- Eastern Conference Semifinal: Led by 1g/3a from Messi, the Herons advanced past FC Cincinnati with a 4-0 road rout.
- Eastern Conference Final: Knowing a win would see them host MLS Cup, Miami cruised to a 5-1 victory over New York City FC.
- MLS Cup pres. by Audi: Messi had two assists and Rodrigo De Paul scored the game-winner as Miami lifted the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy over Vancouver with a 3-1 result.