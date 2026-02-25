St. Louis CITY sign Chris Durkin to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

St. Louis CITY SC have signed midfielder Chris Durkin to a contract extension through June 2028 with an option for the 2028-29 season, the club announced Wednesday.

Since joining St. Louis via trade from D.C. United ahead of the 2024 season, Durkin has recorded 1g/6a in 55 appearances.

"We are extremely happy to keep a team-first player like Chris at the club for years to come," said Corey Wray, St. Louis CITY's sporting director.

"He’s a reliable presence in midfield and brings a strong work ethic, professionalism, and leadership that are invaluable to our group. While we always want to bring in talented players, it means a lot to us to have players who are here and want to continue with our club."

In his time with D.C. (2017-23), Durkin netted 5g/6a in 107 matches.

Internationally, Durkin has represented the United States at multiple youth levels, including starting four matches at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup.