Vancouver Whitecaps sign Tristan Blackmon to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed defender Tristan Blackmon to a contract extension through the 2029-30 season, the club announced Wednesday.

The 29-year-old US international joined Vancouver ahead of the 2022 season via trade from LAFC. He's since made 143 appearances across all competitions, recording 9g/2a.

Blackmon experienced a breakout 2025 campaign, earning MLS Defender of the Year honors alongside All-Star and Best XI selections. He helped lead the Whitecaps to the Concacaf Champions Cup and MLS Cup finals, as well as a fourth consecutive Canadian Championship title.

“Since the day he arrived, Tristan has consistently pushed himself and grown into one of the league’s top defenders,” said Axel Schuster, Vancouver's sporting director.

“He has delivered countless memorable moments for our club, and we are excited to extend his contract and continue building together here in Vancouver.”

Internationally, Blackmon has made two appearances for the USMNT. He is chasing a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"I’m extremely happy to extend my contract here in Vancouver,” said Blackmon. "I can’t thank the players and staff enough for their commitment to helping me grow both on and off the pitch.

"After four years with the club, I’ve seen firsthand the strides we’ve made to bring success to this city, and I feel truly grateful to remain part of this journey. Last year was incredibly special, and I’m excited to see what the future holds. I’ll keep working as hard as possible to make Vancouver proud. Go ’Caps!"