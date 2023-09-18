Orlando City's Ramiro Enrique named Player of the Matchday

Orlando City SC forward Ramiro Enrique provided the dramatics in Matchday 32, impressing enough to earn Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire honors.
The Argentine forward scored his first career brace and added an assist in Orlando’s 4-3 comeback victory over the Columbus Crew, scoring both the game-tying and game-winning goal for Orlando after the 85th minute.
Sealed by a 97th-minute finish, Enrique became the third player in Orlando history with at least two goals and one assist in a match (the first since Nani in September 2019). He is also the fourth player in club history to be named MLS Player of the Matchday, joining Nani, Kaká and Cyle Larin.
Enrique, a 22-year-old Argentine, stepped up in the Lions’ No 9 role with Duncan McGuire recovering from injury and after they recently transferred Ercan Kara to the Turkish Süper Lig. Acquired in the offseason from Argentine Primera División side Banfield as a U22 Initiative player, he now has 4g/2a in just over 800 league minutes (24 appearances).
Undefeated since Leagues Cup, Orlando will look to make it six wins in their last seven matches when visiting New York City FC for a Matchday 33 showdown (Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
