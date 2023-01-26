Orlando City sign U22 Initiative forward Ramiro Enrique from Argentina

A product of Banfield's youth system, Enrique has 12 goals and three assists in 73 games across all competitions for El Taladro. Capable of playing center forward or on the wing, he adds another option for an attack that revolves around its three DPs.

"Still early on in his professional career, he had a great season with Banfield and we are excited to be able to progress and elevate his skills here in Orlando," Muzzi added. "He is able to play a few different positions on the field and creates space both for himself and his teammates making him difficult to defend against. Ramiro is a great acquisition for us and we are excited to have him here.”