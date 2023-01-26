Orlando City sign U22 Initiative forward Ramiro Enrique from Argentina

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Orlando City SC continued their offseason signing spree Thursday, acquiring forward Ramiro Enrique from Argentine Primera División side Banfield.
The 21-year-old's deal lasts through 2025 with club options for 2026-27. He becomes the Lions' third U22 Initiative signing, alongside Uruguayan midfielder César Araújo and Argentine compatriot/winger Gastón González, who's recovered from an ACL tear suffered in April 2022, just before joining the club from Unión de Santa Fe.
Enrique is also Orlando's second Argentina-based reinforcement ahead of the 2023 season, arriving nearly three weeks after the club announced former Godoy Cruz winger Martín Ojeda as their third Designated Player. Forwards Facundo Torres and Ercan Kara are their other DPs.
“We are excited to welcome Ramiro to our club ahead of the 2023 season, as we look to complete our roster and contend for more championships,” Luiz Muzzi, Orlando's EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release.
“Ramiro is a very mobile and fast attacker that can create many opportunities in the attacking third. His versatility at the top of the formation gives us a ton of options to be creative in the attack and we can’t wait to get him integrated into the group."
A product of Banfield's youth system, Enrique has 12 goals and three assists in 73 games across all competitions for El Taladro. Capable of playing center forward or on the wing, he adds another option for an attack that revolves around its three DPs.
"Still early on in his professional career, he had a great season with Banfield and we are excited to be able to progress and elevate his skills here in Orlando," Muzzi added. "He is able to play a few different positions on the field and creates space both for himself and his teammates making him difficult to defend against. Ramiro is a great acquisition for us and we are excited to have him here.”
Orlando's attack-minded maneuverings have also included re-signing midfield playmaker Mauricio Pereyra on a non-DP deal, while selecting forwards Shakur Mohammed and Duncan McGuire in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.
In other offseason additions, the Lions brought in defensive midfielder Felipe Martins, homegrown player Favian Loyola, and left backs Rafael Santos and Luca Petrasso. First-choice goalkeeper Pedro Gallese also signed a new contract with the club, as did backup Adam Grinwis.
After capturing the US Open Cup title in 2022, Orlando will participate in the 2023 Concacaf Champions League. They begin their 2023 MLS season on Feb. 25 at home against the New York Red Bulls (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
