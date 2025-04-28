Nashville SC: Sam Surridge named Player of the Matchday

Sam Surridge 's historic goal-scoring display on Matchday 10 has earned the Nashville SC striker MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors.

Surridge netted a "poker" of goals, becoming the first player in club history to record four tallies in a game as the Coyotes cruised to a 7-2 win over Chicago Fire FC at GEOIDS Park.

Nashville's seven goals were the most by an MLS team in a match since the Philadelphia Union's 7-0 rout of D.C. United on July 8, 2022.

Surridge is the 19th player in MLS history to score four goals in a game and the second this season, following Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Brian White on Matchday 8.

The 26-year-old former English youth international also recorded his second MLS hat trick, joining teammate Hany Mukhtar (four) as the only two Nashville players with multiple career hat tricks.