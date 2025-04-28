Nashville SC: Sam Surridge named Player of the Matchday

Sam Surridge's historic goal-scoring display on Matchday 10 has earned the Nashville SC striker MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors.
Surridge netted a "poker" of goals, becoming the first player in club history to record four tallies in a game as the Coyotes cruised to a 7-2 win over Chicago Fire FC at GEOIDS Park.
Nashville's seven goals were the most by an MLS team in a match since the Philadelphia Union's 7-0 rout of D.C. United on July 8, 2022.
Surridge is the 19th player in MLS history to score four goals in a game and the second this season, following Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Brian White on Matchday 8.
The 26-year-old former English youth international also recorded his second MLS hat trick, joining teammate Hany Mukhtar (four) as the only two Nashville players with multiple career hat tricks.
With five goals in the opening 45 minutes, led by a pair of braces from Surridge and Mukhtar, Nashville became the fifth team in MLS history to score five goals in the first half of a match and the first since Philadelphia's aforementioned performance from July 2022.
This is Surridge's first Player of the Matchday award, and the first for a Nashville player since Randall Leal (Matchday 22, 2023). Mukhtar has won the accolade eight times since 2020.
Surridge and Nashville will look to keep the goals coming when visiting Atlanta United on Saturday afternoon in Matchday 11 (2:45 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+; FOX, FOX Deportes).
