Sporting Kansas City: Dániel Sallói named Player of the Matchday

Dániel Sallói delivered arguably his best-ever Sporting Kansas City performance to win the MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra award for Matchday 9.

Sallói had a career-high four goal contributions (2g/2a) as Kansas City scored five goals in a game for the first time since 2019 en route to a 5-3 victory at the San Jose Earthquakes.

Saturday's offensive clinic marked the fourth time Sallói has produced at least three goal contributions in a match. The homegrown attacker is one of just six Sporting players to record at least four contributions in a game, and the first since Gerso Fernandes in 2018.