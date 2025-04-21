Sporting Kansas City: Dániel Sallói named Player of the Matchday

Dániel Sallói delivered arguably his best-ever Sporting Kansas City performance to win the MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra award for Matchday 9.
Sallói had a career-high four goal contributions (2g/2a) as Kansas City scored five goals in a game for the first time since 2019 en route to a 5-3 victory at the San Jose Earthquakes.
Saturday's offensive clinic marked the fourth time Sallói has produced at least three goal contributions in a match. The homegrown attacker is one of just six Sporting players to record at least four contributions in a game, and the first since Gerso Fernandes in 2018.
Sallói is now a two-time MLS Player of the Matchday recipient, last earning the award in Matchday 28 of the 2021 season. The 28-year-old Hungarian international is SKC's first Player of the Matchday since Johnny Russell (Matchday 38 in 2023) and the club's third multiple winner since 2020, joining Russell (two) and Alan Pulido (two).
Winners of two of their last three games under interim head coach Kerry Zavagnin, Sporting open Matchday 10 on Saturday afternoon when visiting FC Cincinnati (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.