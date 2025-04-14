Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Brian White named Player of the Matchday

Brian White put on a masterful goal-scoring display for Vancouver Whitecaps FC to earn MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for Matchday 8.

White's third career hat trick put him in even more elite company as one of six active MLS players with at least three hat tricks, trailing only San Jose ’s Josef Martínez (seven) and Nashville SC ’s Hany Mukhtar (four) among active players.

The USMNT striker became the first Vancouver player, and 18th player overall, to score four goals in an MLS game as the 'Caps cruised to a 5-1 home win over Austin FC .

This is White's third MLS Player of the Matchday award, equaling Camilo Sanvezzo as the only other Vancouver player to claim the prize three times. White and Philadelphia's Tai Baribo are the only players to win the award during both the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

White and the Supporters' Shield-leading Whitecaps hit the road on Matchday 9 with an April 19 visit to St. Louis CITY SC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).