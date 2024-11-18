One stat that will decide Conference Semifinals

Key stat: 3.33

Matt Freese stood on his head in Round One against FC Cincinnati. And then he stood there some more. And then he stood there a little while longer. New York City’s goalkeeper saved 3.33 goals more than expected, which was nearly a goal more than any other shot-stopper in the first round of the postseason. Across the three games New York City FC played against FC Cincinnati, Freese averaged out to save more than a goal over expected in each of them.