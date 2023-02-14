One big question for each Western Conference team before the 2023 season

As usual, some of these will be THE big question – the definite article matters there – while others will be A (indefinite article!) big question. And it’ll be interesting, looking back, to suss out which was which.

Bear in mind, by the way, how MLS has a rich history of teams outperforming their xG and virtually every other underlying metric. But it’s wildly unusual to string together multiple seasons in a row like that. Pretty much only the Sounders have done it over the past decade, and we all saw the numbers finally catch up to them last year.

They got massive xG overperformance not just from star DP Sebastian Driussi , but from the entire team. We all harped on it so much that it became a meme – and yes, Austin fans will absolutely ratio me when I tweet out a link to this story. I can’t blame them.

If just one of these guys lives up to his potential as a goalscorer, Colorado’s front office will look like geniuses.

None of them are consistent goalscorers. That’s why the Rapids have gotten each of them on a budget.

They’ve collected a bunch now. Michael Barrios , Jonathan Lewis , Kevin Cabral , Braian Galvan … these guys all seem to know where the goal is. All of them make the type of runs and get into the types of spots where consistent goalscorers work.

I believe you should never let a proven, high-quality, domestic center back walk if he’s still got gas in the tank, and Hedges showed last year he’s still got plenty of gas in the tank even as he approaches his mid-30s. It would’ve taken a big budget hit to keep him – reports put his salary option, which Dallas declined, at over $1 million – but in the long run, it might end up being a bigger hit letting him go. Other teams can attest, and now Hedges is in Toronto .

You could see it in the underlying numbers, as the Dynamo simply allowed more and more valuable opponent possession directly through central midfield when Herrera was out there. I’m pretty confident in the cause/effect relationship there.

It’s not supposed to work that way when you add a guy with that kind of talent and experience, but fit and motivation matter. Herrera didn’t look particularly motivated in orange, and his fit in central midfield was questionable at best.

And so Greg Vanney’s gone with either a 4-4-2 or a 3-5-2 thus far in preseason. Maybe that’ll change with Chicharito having picked up a hamstring injury and Tyler Boyd in town ahead of a potential move, but even if Boyd signs I can’t really talk myself into believing LA have the pieces to go out and do what they actually want to do.

After getting rid of Kevin Cabral and Samuel Grandsir , after bringing back Douglas Costa (who was a disaster in 2022), after making no major offseason signings thus far despite facing summer transfer window sanctions , and despite having no academy kids pushing for first-team minutes on the wing despite being smack in the middle of the most talent-rich area in North America, the answer appears to be no.

Do they have enough on the wings to go to the 4-2-3-1?

The Black & Gold , even after selling Chicho Arango (that’s obviously another huge question), quite obviously have continental aspirations. And there is a long and illustrious history of MLS teams with continental aspirations going all in on the pursuit of glory, then paying the price in league play. All you have to do is take a spin up to the northern reaches of I-5 to see the most recent iteration.

Will they be able to focus on CCL and keep their level high in the league at the same time?

I will add my bit of reporting here and say sources at the club are sour on Reynoso in a way they haven’t been in the past despite his often laissez-faire approach to the job. Which is to say a week ago I had my money on “this will all work out and everyone will forget it happened by May.”

Whatever the actual answer is, the fact is he’s going to be 37 in April and, sooner or later, Father Time is going to win. Portland’s got to figure out a way to ask less of Chara or they’ll set themselves up to spend another postseason watching from home.

There were times in the second half of the season, however, when he did look like he’d lost half a step. I’m not sure if that was actually the case (it doesn’t show up in his underlying numbers), or if the rest of Portland ’s midfield structure was so janky it just seemed like Diego was behind the play more often than in years past.

Last year, at age 36, he logged yet another typical Chara season: 2437 minutes, 59 fouls, nine yellow cards, 88% passing, a million miles of ground covered and a million opposing attacks destroyed.

He’ll be 34 in mid-April and there’s just not a great history of guys at that age recovering from a major back issue to hit their previous level. And there’s certainly no one on RSL 's roster who plays that role in the hole underneath a 9 like Kreilach does.

The big Croat had the finest season of his career in 2021, putting up 16g/9a while finally playing full-time as a sort of target raumdeuter. He was brilliant at finding space and linking play in build-up, and even more brilliant at losing his mark to drift to the back post and bang home goal after goal in the box. Playing underneath a true center forward in what was functionally a 4-2-3-1… it was perfect.

If those are the numbers he put up during his first year leading the line, what’s he capable of in Year 2? Especially with an improved midfield behind him and potentially elite wingers on either side…

Ebobisse finally got a chance to be a full-time No. 9 and responded with 34 starts, nearly 3000 minutes and 17 goals. Not bad for a guy who’d been shunted to the wing for the bulk of his professional career before that.

Can they get the balance correct on the left side?

Based on the one-game sample we had in the Club World Cup, it looks like Brian Schmetzer has already made a tactical switch in possession. Instead of the two fullbacks taking turns overlapping (one goes up while the other stays so the back four always turns into a back three), it looked more like Alex Roldan had nearly complete freedom while Nouhou Tolo was always sliding in to become a third center back. So in possession, the Sounders shifted into a 3-2-2-3 shape.

That’s great in that it recognizes Nouhou’s strengths as a defender and limitations as an attacker. But teams that go 3-2-2-3 tend to get their attacking width from the wingers, and those wingers tend to be 1v1 merchants.

Jordan Morris does not fit that mold. Even at his best he doesn’t beat guys off the dribble and has always been way more comfortable tucked in almost as a second forward. So one of the big issues from last year – Seattle got nothing up that left side – seems like it’s still on the plate even after an adjustment and some pretty important players returning to health.